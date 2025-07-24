Dallas Basketball

Ex-Mavericks, Lakers forward sends challenge to Nikola Jokic's brothers

Markieff and Marcus Morris continue their beef with the Jokic family.

Austin Veazey

Sep 24, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris (88) during the second half in game four of the Western Conference Finals of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris (88) during the second half in game four of the Western Conference Finals of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
The Morris twins have had a rare beef with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Former Dallas Mavericks forward Markieff Morris got into an altercation with Jokic in 2021 as a member of the Miami Heat, fouling Jokic at halfcourt before Jokic responded with a hard truck through Morris when he turned around.

That has led to some chatter between the Morrises and the Jokic family, as Nikola has a mountain of men as brothers. But Markieff and his twin brother, Marcus, aren't ones to back down from a fight.

On a recent episode of the "Big Podcast with Shaq," the Morris twins said they'd be willing to do a boxing match against the Jokic brothers.

"The bigger they are, the harder they fall. We big too," Markieff said. "I'm 6'10", 270, it ain't like I'm a small guy."

Once Shaquille O'Neal brought up that one of them is an MMA fighter, so the Morrises said as long as it's a boxing match, they're willing to fight.

Jokic has two older brothers, Nemanja and Strahinja. Strahinja Jokic is the oldest, has played professional basketball overseas, and has a background in MMA. He went viral during the NBA Summer League for sitting behind the bench during a Nuggets game, and he looked like a giant.

Nemanja also has an MMA background with a 3-0 professional record. Marcus and Markieff Morris may be scrappier players, but it's a different world going against a professional fighter. But both parties have been beefing since that altercation in 2021, and it may be good for both sides to settle it in a boxing match.

