Ex-Mavericks, Lakers forward sends challenge to Nikola Jokic's brothers
The Morris twins have had a rare beef with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Former Dallas Mavericks forward Markieff Morris got into an altercation with Jokic in 2021 as a member of the Miami Heat, fouling Jokic at halfcourt before Jokic responded with a hard truck through Morris when he turned around.
That has led to some chatter between the Morrises and the Jokic family, as Nikola has a mountain of men as brothers. But Markieff and his twin brother, Marcus, aren't ones to back down from a fight.
On a recent episode of the "Big Podcast with Shaq," the Morris twins said they'd be willing to do a boxing match against the Jokic brothers.
"The bigger they are, the harder they fall. We big too," Markieff said. "I'm 6'10", 270, it ain't like I'm a small guy."
Once Shaquille O'Neal brought up that one of them is an MMA fighter, so the Morrises said as long as it's a boxing match, they're willing to fight.
Jokic has two older brothers, Nemanja and Strahinja. Strahinja Jokic is the oldest, has played professional basketball overseas, and has a background in MMA. He went viral during the NBA Summer League for sitting behind the bench during a Nuggets game, and he looked like a giant.
Nemanja also has an MMA background with a 3-0 professional record. Marcus and Markieff Morris may be scrappier players, but it's a different world going against a professional fighter. But both parties have been beefing since that altercation in 2021, and it may be good for both sides to settle it in a boxing match.
