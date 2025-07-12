Cooper Flagg soars for pair of viral dunks in Mavericks-Spurs
The Dallas Mavericks played their second Summer League game in Las Vegas on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. It was Dylan Harper's Summer League debut after missing time with a groin injury, making it a matchup of the top two picks from the 2025 NBA Draft.
Cooper Flagg was looking to have a better game than he did on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers, when he had just 10 points on 5/21 shooting. He called that performance one of the worst games of his career, but believed he would bounce back.
It took a little bit of time, but Flagg really got going in the second quarter against the Spurs, putting up 13 points in the quarter. It was an ugly first half of basketball, as the Mavericks shot just 25% from the floor in the first half while the Spurs shot well below 40%.
In the second half, as Flagg tried to create some momentum, he heavily contested a corner three, then got out in transition, where Ryan Nembhard found him for the sky-high alley-oop.
This is more of the Cooper Flagg we were used to seeing at Duke, and part of the reason he went first overall in this year's NBA Draft, using a great defensive possession to create easy offense for himself. And offense has not been easy to come by in this game, as both teams possess elite defenders.
The alley-oop dunk gave Cooper Flagg 18 points on much better efficiency, while still showing some of the strong playmaking and defensive chops. But he ended the quarter with another strong dunk, this time punching it in over Riley Minix.
Flagg is getting more comfortable as the games go on, showing off his extremely versatile skill set. The Spurs held a 10-point lead at the end of the third quarter, though.
