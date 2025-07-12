Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving slams Stephen A. Smith
If there is one thing about Kyrie Irving, it is that he will not hold back his opinion, for better or for worse. It has gotten him into plenty of trouble before, but even as he has matured and taken on a leadership role for the Dallas Mavericks, the outspoken side of him still comes through.
Recently, Irving has taken to streaming often, discussing anything from mental health to his still-positive relationship with Luka Doncic. He has talked about his injury recovery and how he has dealt with the rehabilitation process, but recently, he had a hot take about the face of ESPN's basketball coverage, the one and only Stephen A. Smith.
Smith recently signed a gargantuan contract with the worldwide leader in sports, one that will pay him $100 million over five years, something that a high-level NBA player might receive. The number was at least interesting to Irving, who playfully voiced his opinion on the matter on a live stream recently, saying, "I’m going to discuss his contract. I’m going to discuss Stephen A’s contract and I’mma say: ‘I don’t think you’re worth it,’" wondering how Smith would react to it if he were on the other side of things.
Smith has been with ESPN since 2003, and has become the most recognizable person in sports media over the last several years. His high-energy and often abrasive attitude has rubbed many people the wrong way, though it undoubtedly makes for entertaining television. Given Smith's proclivity for controversial opinions, it seems that Irving felt comfortable in returning the favor.
Irving was most recently seen in Las Vegas, supporting the younger Mavericks at NBA Summer League. He is currently recovering from an ACL injury suffered in early March of last season, and has a timetable to return around late January or early February.
