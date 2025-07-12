Mark Cuban compares Cooper Flagg to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant
The Dallas Mavericks received a gift when they won the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, allowing them to select Cooper Flagg first overall. He's one of the most highly-regarded prospects of the last two decades, but he's also one of the youngest. At just 18 years old, he's the second-youngest drafted player ever.
Flagg had his NBA Summer League debut on Monday night in a win against the Los Angeles Lakers, scoring an inefficient 10 points but adding six rebounds, four assists, and three steals. It wasn't the game he wanted, but he still has a long way to go.
READ MORE: Mavericks-Lakers battle between Bronny James, Cooper Flagg draws historic ratings
After the game, Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban met with a small group of reporters to talk about the game and Flagg's development, saying it may take some time, like it did for Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
“You kind of have to think of the Kobe Bryant arc,” Cuban said. “It took him some time to get it right. I don’t want to curse him by comparing him to Kobe because they’re not the same. But Kobe didn’t come in right away as a polished player. It took him two years to get it.”
"I think the difference is that Cooper can pass,” Cuban said. “He can play the game. He can defend. So you can put him in any NBA game.”
In no way is Cuban saying Flagg will be Kobe Bryant, as their games aren't similar whatsoever, but Bryant was also incredibly young when he came into the league, and he joined a team with Shaquille O'Neal. Bryant went to the NBA straight out of high school, and Flagg basically did the same. He reclassified up a year to get to the NBA sooner, so he should've just been going to Duke now.
Flagg's floor is much higher than Bryant's was. Bryant only started seven games in his first two seasons combined, but Flagg should be a starter immediately for a deep Mavs team.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic trade between Mavericks & Lakers had unintended LeBron James consequence
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter