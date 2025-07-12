Kyrie Irving breaks down play he tore his ACL
Kyrie Irving is a few months into his recovery process from a torn ACL. He suffered the injury against the Sacramento Kings in early March, yet another injury in the long list of Mavs who went down in the latter half of the season as they seemed like a cursed team until they landed Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Many thought Irving's injury was a result of an increased workload. The Luka Doncic trade had Irving playing the most minutes in the NBA for about a month, but he and Jason Kidd have both refuted that belief since.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving slams Stephen A. Smith
Irving has been livestreaming on Twitch a lot this offseason, even doing a 24-hour stream while in Las Vegas watching Flagg at the NBA Summer League. During that live stream, he was on an outdoor court with content creator Tristan Jass, where he broke down how he tore his ACL.
"So, I'm going through. I see Jonas Valanciunas, I see an angle, right here. Bro... I try to go through, I try to split them, and when I tried to split, I stepped on Jonas' foot, and then that took me elevated from the ground, so when I tried to plant here [with his left foot], it hyperextended and then I threw the ball up. And then that's when I was on the ground, and then I felt it."
Irving could be back on the floor by January or February, according to reports, but he has said he's going to take his time to make sure he's completely healthy before returning. As an older, smaller guard, that's the smart move, and hopefully, he can be back by the playoffs for a team hoping to compete.
READ MORE: Mark Cuban gives controversial statement on Olympics
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter