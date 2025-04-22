NBA Legend Shaq has straight-up message for Mavericks GM Nico Harrison
The embarrassment has only continued for Mavericks fans this week with general manager Nico Harrison drawing well-deserved heat for dealing Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Harrison has spoken twice over the past few days but hasn't done much to put out the fires he ignited across Texas and the NBA world when he traded one of the league's most recognizable stars.
The situation has brought attention from all over the basketball landscape as plenty of personalities have been waiting to chime in.
Instead of taking Harrison to the cleaners, the legendary Shaquille O'Neal had a clear message for the embroiled executive while speaking on 'Inside the NBA' on Monday night.
"See, his problem is he wants to be liked. Well, he should just be focusing on doing his job. He made a decision, whether it was his decision or the upper decision. Listen, we live in a world, you're going to like it or you're not going to be like it," O'Neal said. "Of course he knew the importance of Luka but he just wanted to be nice, he wanted to give the corporate answer so my advice to you brother is just do your job and just go with the flow, as long as the owners have your back, you should be fine.
To add context, Harrison said earlier in the day that he didn't know Doncic was as important "to this level" to Mavericks fans.
Fellow former player turned talking head Charles Barkley advised Harrison to stay away from the spotlight.
"And the owners should have his back because clearly the owners threw him under the bus. Listen, I don't know Nico that well, I know him a little bit. He's not going to trade Luka Doncic without the owners doing that," Barkley said. "And now he's taking all the bullets, rightfully so because that's the job but don't go on TV no more man, lay low, just lay low. Luka's still playing, you're not playing, Anthony's hurt, Kyrie's hurt, like don't go on TV no more."
There's not really anything Harrison can say to calm or alleviate the criticism. It is what it is and it's not going to go away anytime soon, if ever. At this point, it might be better to say nothing at all rather than continuing to fan the flames.
This is just the beginning of what figures to be a long offseason for the Mavericks.
