Dallas Mavericks $18 million guard named trade candidate

The Dallas Mavericks could trade one of their bargain point guards.

Oct 7, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (1) drives to the basket past Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) as center Daniel Gafford (21) looks on during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (1) drives to the basket past Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) as center Daniel Gafford (21) looks on during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dallas Mavericks point guard Jaden Hardy is going into his fourth season in the NBA, but his first on a three-year, $18 million extension.

Despite signing an extension, Hardy's fit with the Mavericks has been questioned, especially with D'Angelo Russell coming to the team in free agency.

Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley listed Hardy as a trade candidate.

Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy is fouled by Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden
Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy is fouled by Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden.

Could Hardy be traded by Mavs?

"Buoyed by both a rapid first step and a typically accurate three-point shot (career 38.1 percent), he can look like a three-level-scorer-in-training. Inconsistency is an issue, and decision-making can be, too, but again he's 23 years old and has just a hair over 2,600 minutes on his NBA odometer. That's to be expected," Buckley wrote.

"On a team without championship-or-bust pressure, Hardy would've spent the past three seasons working his way through growing pains and learning from his mistakes. Instead, he's been too often tethered to the bench and sure seemed like he was surpassed on the backcourt pecking order by Brandon Williams late last season.

"Hardy, who's probably a better off-guard than lead guard, now faces an uncertain future with an organization that seems less than fully committed to his development. He hasn't done enough in three seasons to drive up his trade value, but it still seems like other, more forward-thinking franchises would covet him more than his current club."

Hardy is on such a team-friendly deal that it's hard to envision the Mavs moving on from him anytime soon.

He's a solid guard off the bench that can make the occasional spot start for a Mavs backcourt that won't have Kyrie Irving for much of the upcoming season.

Hardy may be floated in trade rumors over the next few years with his movable contract, but the Mavs shouldn't trade him unless a really good offer comes to the table.

