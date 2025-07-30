Dallas Basketball

Draymond Green makes statement on new-look Luka Doncic, Mavericks trade

The Golden State star had an interesting take on Doncic's body transformation.

Keenan Womack

May 24, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the third quarter in game four of the 2022 Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Draymond Green is one of the most controversial players in the history of the NBA, as well as one of the integral parts of an all-time dynasty with the Golden State Warriors. He was a key piece of four championship teams alongside Steph Curry and current Maverick Klay Thompson, and is considered one of the best defensive players to ever step on the hardwood, winning the Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2016-17.

Not one to pull punches (literally, sometimes), Green is open and honest about his feelings about topics across the league. Most recently, he spoke on the Luka Doncic body transformation and what it means for the Lakers going into next season.

On the social media app Threads, Green said the following: “Luka is looking like rookie Luka all over again. The Trade has created that hunger again it seems! Also the perfect year to go win his first MVP award...Going right from Euros to training camp. Will already be in basketball shape and can hit the ground running! Coming off Team USA summers would make for the best situations coming into the season for me.”

Though not necessarily known for praising other players, clearly Green has respect for Doncic, and if there is anyone who can recognize offensive talent, it's a Defensive Player of the Year who has played with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Green is a four-time NBA Champion and four-time All-Star, as well as a two-time All-NBA performer. Despite his controversies, he is still regarded as one of the most important players of the last decade and a half due to his elite defensive play and positional versatility.

Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

