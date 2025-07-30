Draymond Green makes statement on new-look Luka Doncic, Mavericks trade
Draymond Green is one of the most controversial players in the history of the NBA, as well as one of the integral parts of an all-time dynasty with the Golden State Warriors. He was a key piece of four championship teams alongside Steph Curry and current Maverick Klay Thompson, and is considered one of the best defensive players to ever step on the hardwood, winning the Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2016-17.
Not one to pull punches (literally, sometimes), Green is open and honest about his feelings about topics across the league. Most recently, he spoke on the Luka Doncic body transformation and what it means for the Lakers going into next season.
On the social media app Threads, Green said the following: “Luka is looking like rookie Luka all over again. The Trade has created that hunger again it seems! Also the perfect year to go win his first MVP award...Going right from Euros to training camp. Will already be in basketball shape and can hit the ground running! Coming off Team USA summers would make for the best situations coming into the season for me.”
Though not necessarily known for praising other players, clearly Green has respect for Doncic, and if there is anyone who can recognize offensive talent, it's a Defensive Player of the Year who has played with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.
Green is a four-time NBA Champion and four-time All-Star, as well as a two-time All-NBA performer. Despite his controversies, he is still regarded as one of the most important players of the last decade and a half due to his elite defensive play and positional versatility.
