Dallas Mavericks Announce Summer League Roster Highlighted by 2023 First Round Pick
The Dallas Mavericks had a quick turnaround from the NBA Finals, heading straight into the NBA Draft and free agency. Most signings and trades will become official this weekend and then it's off to the Summer League for all 30 teams. While some start as early as July 6th in California, the Mavs will start July 13th in Las Vegas.
Dallas has announced their full summer league roster, as shown below.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic's 36-Point Triple-Double Guides Slovenia's Win vs. New Zealand to Advance
The only non-rookies are all players from the main roster: A.J. Lawson, Brandon Williams, Alex Fudge, and 2023 first-round pick Olivier-Maxence Prosper. There are high hopes for Prosper's development after he averaged 18.3 PPG and 7.8 RPG while shooting 42.3% from three-point range in the G-League last season.
2024 second-round pick Melvin Ajinca will also be on the Summer League roster despite rumors he'll be stashed overseas next season. While this doesn't mean he'll come stateside this upcoming season, seeing him in a Mavericks uniform will be interesting. Dallas traded up from the 58th selection to 51 using cash considerations and the draft rights to a current San Antonio Spurs assistant coach.
Some of the intriguing undrafted rookies include Jamarion Sharp from Ole Miss, who led the NCAA in blocks twice in his career, Jaz Gortman, a former five-star prospect who underwhelmed with Overtime Elite, and Southern Illinois' Xavier Johnson, who won Missouri Valley Conference Most Improved Player after averaging 22.2 PPG last season.
Jared Dudley will be the head coach of the roster, after rumors the Los Angeles Lakers could be interested in hiring him as an assistant coach, with the help of God Shammgod, Corey Wheeler, Jordan Sears, and Riley Crean, who is the son of longtime college coach Tom Crean. This is Dudley's second official stint as the head coach of the Summer League roster for the Mavs, though he did help take over for the 2022 Summer League after that team's coach stepped aside.
As far as the schedule, Dallas will play the Utah Jazz on July 13th, the Memphis Grizzlies on July 15th, the Miami Heat on July 17th, and the Boston Celtics on July 19th. Everything after that is to be determined.
READ MORE: Former Dallas Mavericks Guard Retires After Illustrious 12-Year NBA Career
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter