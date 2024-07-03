Former Dallas Mavericks Guard Retires After Illustrious 12-Year NBA Career
Former Dallas Mavericks guard Kemba Walker has decided to step away from playing basketball after 12 years in the NBA and spending the past year overseas. While he was only with the Mavs for nine games in the 2022-23 season, he did have a 32-point explosion against the Cavaliers in a Dallas uniform.
Walker made the announcement official on Carmelo Anthony's podcast, "7PM In Brooklyn". Walker is a New York native and it had to be a cool moment for him to exclusively retire on a New York themed show.
Most will remember Walker's career with the Charlotte Hornets, and rightfully so, but the Mavericks tried desperately to sign Walker in the 2019 offseason before he joined the Boston Celtics, ironically, after current Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving left the Celtics to sign with the Brooklyn Nets. Despite being just 29 years old when he signed with Boston, his knees were already pretty burnt out and he'd only be with them for two seasons before being traded to the Thunder in exchange for Al Horford.
Walker was selected to four All-Star games and hit one of the most iconic shots in NCAA history, hitting a step-back jumper to sink Pittsburgh. He carried UConn on an impressive run to win the Big East and NCAA Championship that season. With his retirement, The Mavs officially became the last NBA team he'd play for.
