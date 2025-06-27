Dallas Basketball

Mavericks add SEC sharpshooter after 2025 NBA Draft as UDFA

The Dallas Mavericks have added two high-level UDFAs after the draft.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Miles Kelly (13) reacts after a play against the Florida Gators during the first half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Miles Kelly (13) reacts after a play against the Florida Gators during the first half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks had a mostly uneventful NBA Draft. Everyone knew they were taking Cooper Flagg at the top of the draft, and they didn't have any other selections for the next 58 picks. They watched as the Draft came and went, and they didn't trade back in, which makes sense considering their limited draft assets in the future.

They've already added Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard to a two-way deal in undrafted free agency, but they've already filled another two-way spot.

ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania has reported that the Mavericks have signed Miles Kelly to a two-way contract. Kelly, a 6'4" wing from Liburn, Georgia, spent last season at Auburn, but spent the three seasons before at Georgia Tech.

In his final season of college, he averaged 11.3 PPG and 3.7 RPG while shooting 37.8% from three-point range on over six attempts per game. He started 36 of 38 games for the Tigers, a team that went 32-6.

His best season came in his sophomore season at Georgia Tech, where he averaged 14.4 PPG and 3.4 RPG while shooting 37.9% from deep on over seven attempts per game. He's always been a volume shooter, and if he has the right spacing around him, he can be dangerous.

Auburn Tigers guard Miles Kelly
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Miles Kelly (13) reacts against the Florida Gators in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

His junior season at Georgia Tech was a weird one. His three-point shooting fell to 32.1% but he came down with 5.5 RPG. That's likely more because of the team around him, as the Yellow Jackets went 14-18 in Damon Stoudamire's first season as head coach in Atlanta.

Dallas still has one two-way spot remaining after the signing of Nembhard and Kelly, but they'll likely wait to use that until after the Summer League and free agency so they can get a good evaluation of everyone available.

Published
