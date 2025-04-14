Mavericks allowed four Grizzlies to score career-highs in season finale
The Dallas Mavericks lost in a battle of the backups on Sunday afternoon to the Memphis Grizzlies 132-97, ending the regular season on a low note. Dallas punted on this game, sitting key players like Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, and Dereck Lively II in preparation for the Play-In Tournament game against the Sacramento Kings later in the week.
Memphis did the same thing, sitting players like Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, Zach Edey, Scotty Pippen Jr., and more. That gave opportunities for players on both sides to shine, though the Grizzlies stood out more than the Mavs, as four different players scored at least 20 points for Memphis.
The Grizzlies were led by Lamar Stevens, who lit up the Mavericks for 31 points on 14/25 shooting, blowing out his previous career-high of 23 points in 2022 when he was on the Cleveland Cavaliers. That had to be disheartening for a Mavericks team that prides itself on defense, and a few of those buckets came on Caleb Martin, who was acquired for the sole purpose of playing defense. But he wasn't the only one!
Cam Spencer, a rookie second-round pick out of UConn, ALSO set his career high, finishing with 23 points. His previous high in scoring was 16 points against the Phoenix Suns in March. This was just the third game in double-figures for him this season.
But wait! There's more! Jay Huff set a new career-high in scoring with 22 points, beating his previous high of 20 against the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season. Fan-favorite rookie Yuki Kawamura, a 5'8" Japanese guard, also set career highs with 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. One of his assists went viral, as he stole the ball and flicked it over his head for an easy transition basket.
Things like these always happen in the final game of the regular season, though. Most teams have their playoff seed secured or are looking for one last tanking game to increase their draft odds. But it still can't feel good for the teams these happen against.
Dallas hopes they got all of their bad defense out of their system before they play the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In Tournament on Wednesday.
