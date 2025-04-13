Mavericks dominated by Grizzlies in final game of regular season, 132-97
The Dallas Mavericks closed off the regular season with a road matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. With their opponent for the 9/10 Play-In game already determined, Dallas sat most of its key players, including Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, and Dereck Lively II. Memphis is also locked into a Play-In game, just the 7/8 matchup, so a lot of Grizzlies were rested too: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey, and more.
With all of those players out, Dallas started Brandon Williams, Dante Exum, Max Christie, Naji Marshall, and Daniel Gafford for its 47th different starting lineup of the season. Memphis started Cam Spencer, Vince Williams Jr., Lamar Stevens, GG Jackson II, and Marvin Bagley III.
It was an interior battle early, as Daniel Gafford and Marvin Bagley II combined for 15 of the first 21 points in the game. Gafford broke into double digits just five minutes into the game, as Memphis had no answer for the Arkansas native, and the Mavs had the early lead.
GG Jackson hit the game's first three-pointer with five minutes remaining in the quarter, coming on the heels of an 11-2 run to give Memphis the lead. They'd extend that run with another three from Cam Spencer after a timeout. The Mavericks were playing very unserious basketball early, forcing a lot of full-court passes that were picked off and went the other way for easy baskets, and the Grizzlies had a 10-point lead soon after. They'd have a 38-28 lead over the Mavs after the first.
Gafford remained the only source of consistent offense for the Mavs, which isn't a great sign for the success of the team. Meanwhile, Jay Huff had 10 points in the first six minutes of this period, which helped Memphis grow the lead. Turnovers were also costing the Mavs still, allowing the Grizzlies to go up by 17.
Yuki Kawamura lit the crowd on fire with an insane over-the-head backward pass for a transition slam, then followed it up with a between-the-legs pass in transition to assist an open three, which put the Grizzlies up by 21. Dallas would close the half on a 10-0 run with Naji Marshall beating the buzzer with a floater, but the Mavericks still faced a 67-54 deficit at the break.
Memphis started the second half on a 12-2 run to immediately break the lead back open to 20. The lead would stay around there for the next five minutes before Yuki Kawamura converted a four-point play, giving Memphis a 25-point lead, the largest of the game. The lead wouldn't get any smaller, and the Grizzlies led 104-75 heading into the final frame of the season with the game pretty much in hand.
The Grizzlies started the fourth quarter with back-to-back baskets to push the lead to 34, forcing a timeout from a minute into the final period of the season. The lead would stay above 30, despite Dwight Powell drilling a three-pointer, his second of the season, and the Grizzlies would cruise to a 132-97 win in the final game of the regular season, leaving Memphis with a 48-34 record, while the Mavericks finished 39-43.
Dallas just didn't exert much effort on either side of the floor today, shooting 43.7% from the floor, 17.9% from three, and turning it over 18 times. Meanwhile, Memphis shot 50.5% from the floor and 36.6% from three.
Daniel Gafford had the best game for the Mavericks, finishing with 20 points and 7 rebounds on 8/10 shooting in just under 19 minutes. Max Christie (14 points), Naji Marshall (11 points), Kai Jones (11 points, 8 rebounds), and Jaden Hardy (17 points) were also in double figures, though Hardy was a -44 in his minutes.
Memphis was led by Lamar Stevens (31 points), followed closely by Marvin Bagley III (25 points, 11 rebounds), Cam Spencer (23 points), Jay Huff (22 points), Vince Williams Jr. (12 points, 11 rebounds), and Yuki Kawamura (12 points).
The Mavericks will play in the 9/10 game of the Play-In Tournament on Wednesday in Sacramento against the Kings.
