Jason Kidd's absence from postgame media after Mavericks-Kings raises curiosity
The Dallas Mavericks fell at home 129-128 in overtime to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, and for possibly the first time ever, a team's head coach didn't address the media after the game. Jason Kidd was nowhere to be found after hearing from Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving, and eventually, the Mavericks said Kidd wouldn't speak. This is odd, to say the least. All of the NBA writers who have been covering the Mavs for a while couldn't tell you the last time that happened, if it ever happened at all. So, what gives?
There are many theories circulating about why the Mavericks didn't allow Kidd to speak to the media, but what are the most likely options? Let's examine some.
The most likely option is that the Mavericks were embarrassed by the crowd in Monday night's game and didn't want Kidd to be the one to address it. Multiple fans were removed from the game for signs they were holding or for mouthing "FIRE NICO" when shown on the video boards. Dallas released statements on the ejections later, but they felt short-sighted and disheartening. They probably wanted time to make a uniform statement, but this is completely against the norm.
Another likely option is some big Anthony Davis injury news coming. The initial announcement by ESPN's Shams Charania is that Davis was expected to miss a few weeks with an adductor strain, but Kidd said before the game that they were still evaluating options for Anthony Davis and that some of the speculation out there wasn't true. So could things be getting worse? Is a season-ending surgery on the table? Given the Mavs' injury luck this season, that's a sad and realistic possibility.
There are some other options, like the front office deciding to move on from Kidd (they just signed him to an extension after the NBA Finals), they didn't want to release any more information about the Daniel Gafford injury, or they were embarrassed by the loss. But none of it is a good look for the Mavericks.
