Mavericks announce full 2025 NBA Summer League schedule
The first games of Cooper Flagg's Dallas Mavericks career have been revealed. The NBA and ESPN already announced that the first game of the NBA Summer League will be between the Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers, as the two franchises remain intertwined from February's trade of Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis.
That will give NBA fans their first look at Cooper Flagg in a Mavericks uniform as he matches up against Bronny James on June 10th at 7 p.m. CST. The Mavericks have since revealed the rest of their Summer League schedule.
READ MORE: Cooper Flagg's reaction to a Luka Doncic question goes viral
The Mavericks will also play the San Antonio Spurs on July 12th on ESPN at 3 p.m. CST, the Charlotte Hornets on July 14th on NBA TV at 5:30 p.m. CST, and the Philadelphia 76ers on July 16th on ESPN at 7 p.m. CST. Their fifth and final game is to be determined.
It's no accident that the other three Mavericks games are against the teams that picked directly after them. The Spurs held the second overall pick and took Dylan Harper out of Rutgers, the Hornets took Flagg's college teammate and roommate Kon Knueppel fourth, and the 76ers took Baylor star VJ Edgecombe 3rd. That gives the NBA some early high-profile matchups in the Summer League that fans can look forward to.
Dallas has made some moves to sign undrafted guys to two-way and Exhibit 10 contracts, so Flagg will be playing alongside guys like Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard, Auburn's Miles Kelly, Miami's Matthew Cleveland, and Memphis' Moussa Cisse.
READ MORE: Mark Cuban compares Mavericks landing Cooper Flagg to Taylor Swift concert
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter