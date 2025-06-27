Mark Cuban compares Mavericks landing Cooper Flagg to Taylor Swift concert
The Dallas Mavericks officially introduced their lone selection from the 2025 NBA Draft, first overall pick Cooper Flagg, to the Dallas media on Friday. Just about everyone was in attendance for the opening press conference: Mark Cuban, Shawn Marion, hundreds of Mavs employees, Mark Aguirre, and plenty more.
Although Cuban isn't the majority owner and doesn't have a hand in the day-to-day operations anymore, he's still a voice and a figurehead for the organization. Once Flagg's press conference was over, the media huddled around Cuban to ask him a few questions.
One of the questions they asked was what his reaction was to the team landing the first overall pick, jumping up from 11th to first on a 1.8% chance.
"Yeah, I was there watching, and my son came in, and it was like we got [into] the [top] four picks, and he's like 'Go put a shirt on.' I'm like, 'I'm not moving. I am not moving from this spot. I don't care what, I am not going to be the one who jinxes us.' And then when it happened, Jake and I were going nuts, called Patrick [Dumont], we were like two kids going to a Taylor Swift concert. I think everybody in Dallas who was watching just went nuts."
The Mavericks quickly realized how lucky they were to land the top pick. The franchise was expected to lose nearly a billion dollars in revenue from the fallout of the Luka Doncic trade, but getting Flagg instantly brought in more season ticket holders and sponsorships. So, there were plenty of valid reasons for Cuban and the rest of the organization to be as happy as they were and still are.
