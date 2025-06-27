Cooper Flagg's reaction to a Luka Doncic question goes viral
Jason Kidd, Nico Harrison, and the Dallas Mavericks introduced first overall pick Cooper Flagg to the media on Friday afternoon. They revealed their plan for the former Duke star, wanting to roll him out at point guard during the Summer League to see how he handles it.
Flagg is in a unique spot in NBA history. The Mavericks had Dirk Nowitzki as the face of the franchise for over two decades, who then passed the baton to Luka Doncic. Although Doncic was traded away from the team, it was only a few-month gap between one generational prospect to another. That rarely happens.
ESPN's Tim MacMahon was asking Flagg a question about Nowitzki's statue outside and Doncic's status among the fanbase, which received an incredible reaction from Cooper Flagg, as he gives a side eye and a smirk to his right, where Nico Harrison is sitting.
Despite the look, he gave a great answer about wanting to be himself and win basketball games.
"I'm coming in just trying to learn and trying to get better every single day, and I think if I can do that to the best of my ability, I think expectations and pressures people will put on me and our team, that'll work itself out. I'm just trying to come in and be the best I can be and just win at the highest level."
It is a unique level of pressure for a player to be in. Most first overall picks are entering teams that haven't had success recently and are expected to carry a team, while Flagg is joining a team that is ready to win now, but with a fanbase still dealing with the emotions of their favorite player being traded.
