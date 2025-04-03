Anthony Davis makes NBA history in Mavericks-Hawks
The Dallas Mavericks picked up an exciting win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, as Anthony Davis hit a game-winner in the final seconds to push Dallas over the top, 120-118. The win extended Dallas' advantage for the 9th seed in the west to a game and a half over the Sacramento Kings, who lost to the tanking Washington Wizards on Wednesday.
Davis had his best game as a Maverick against Atlanta, finishing with 34 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 blocks. With that performance, it became his 20th game with 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ blocks, and he joined an elite company in NBA history.
Per the Mavericks PR team, Davis joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, Patrick Ewing, David Robinson, and Bob McAdoo as players with 20+ 30-10-5 games. That's a company of nine MVP winners, with Davis and Ewing being the only players there without one.
Davis had been struggling since returning from his adductor strain last week, only averaging around 16 PPG, but broke out in big fashion against Atlanta, It helped that the Hawks decided not to double-team Davis at pretty much any time. But the Mavericks needed this kind of performance from him, as the Hawks shot 15/39 from three and only missed three free throws.
