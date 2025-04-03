Anthony Davis returns to Mavericks-Hawks following apparent eye injury
It hasn't been that long since Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis returned to action following an adductor strain during his debut with the franchise. With that being said, Davis suffered an apparent injury in the Mavericks home game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday evening.
At the conclusion of the first quarter, Davis tried to put up a Jaden Hardy miss at the buzzer. On the play, he appeared to take an inadvertent elbow in an act of friendly fire from teammate Daniel Gafford.
Davis stayed down in the aftermath of the hit before getting to his feet as trainers covered his right eye with a towel. He looked like he wanted to stay on the bench but Davis ultimately went back to the locker room with medical personnel.
It's clear that he's doing everything he can to remain on the court. Davis returned late in the second quarter with a large bandage over his right eye. He scored a bucket shortly thereafter and is leading the Mavericks in scoring with 15 points.
Davis is putting together one of his most productive games with the Mavericks. He scored 15 points on 5/8 shooting and added 6 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block in ten minutes of action. Davis was +2 during his time on the court.
It's been an up-and-down crawl for Davis since his trade to Dallas. He's scored 15 points or less in three of his five appearances though he looks to be in line for a solid outing against the Hawks.
Dallas trails Atlanta at the break, 72-67.
