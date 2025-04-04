Mavericks at Clippers predictions, preview, and how to watch
The Dallas Maverick and LA Clippers are getting set for back-to-back games against each other on Friday in Saturday in the dazzling new Intuit Dome. These games could have massive implications on playoff seeding, especially for the Clippers. Dallas is basically locked into the 9/10 matchup in the Play-In Tournament, while only a half-game separates the 5th and 8th seeds, of which the Clippers are currently a part.
Dallas most recently beat the Atlanta Hawks on a game-winner by Anthony Davis. The defensive effort wasn't pretty in the first half of that game, but the Mavs were much better in the second half. Dereck Lively II returned to play limited minutes and his injury will still be managed in this mini-series, but it was good to see him back on the floor.
The Clippers have been playing well as of late, going 12-3 in their last 15 games. They most recently beat the depleted New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, as Kawhi Leonard led the way with 28 points. Leonard has only played in 32 games this season, but they're 21-11 when he plays.
These teams have split the two games they've played this season.
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at LA Clippers
Date/Time: Friday, April 4th, 9:30 p.m. CST
Where: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California
Team Records: Mavericks 38-39, Clippers 44-32
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, FanDuel Sports Network - SoCal, KFAA
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +9.5
Over/Under: 224
Moneyline: Clippers -375, Mavericks +300
