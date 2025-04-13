Dallas Basketball

Mavericks at Grizzlies predictions, preview, how to watch

Dallas closes the regular season with a game in Memphis.

Austin Veazey

Mar 7, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) watches his shot go in as Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks close the regular season out on Sunday afternoon with a division matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Both teams are locked into the Play-In Tournament, just two different sides of it. Dallas will be in the 9/10 matchup against the Sacramento Kings, while the Grizzlies will be in the 7/8 game, but their opponent is still up in the air. With nothing really to play for, expect both teams to dig deep into their benches.

Dallas is coming off a dominant 124-102 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, as Anthony Davis put up a near quadruple-double with 23 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and 7 blocks. The biggest difference-maker was the dominant second quarter where the Mavs outscored Toronto 31-13.

Memphis lost to the Denver Nuggets 117-109 on Friday, which locked the Grizzlies into the Play-In. They fired head coach Taylor Jenkins a few weeks ago, Ja Morant is launching grenades into the crowd for his three-point celebration (he says he's throwing his words out, but it looks like a grenade), and they're 5-10 in the last month. To say things are swirling down the drain in Memphis may be underselling it.

The Grizzlies hold a 2-1 edge in the season series over the Mavericks heading into this final matchup of the season.

Apr 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies

Date/Time: Sunday, April 13th, 2:30 p.m. CST

Where: FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

Team Records: Mavericks 39-42, Grizzlies 47-34

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, FanDuel Sports Network SE - Memphis, WMC-TV

Spread (via FanDuel): Grizzlies -3.5

Over/Under: 228

Moneyline: Grizzlies -162, Mavericks +136

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

