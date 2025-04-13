Mavericks at Grizzlies predictions, preview, how to watch
The Dallas Mavericks close the regular season out on Sunday afternoon with a division matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Both teams are locked into the Play-In Tournament, just two different sides of it. Dallas will be in the 9/10 matchup against the Sacramento Kings, while the Grizzlies will be in the 7/8 game, but their opponent is still up in the air. With nothing really to play for, expect both teams to dig deep into their benches.
Dallas is coming off a dominant 124-102 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, as Anthony Davis put up a near quadruple-double with 23 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and 7 blocks. The biggest difference-maker was the dominant second quarter where the Mavs outscored Toronto 31-13.
Memphis lost to the Denver Nuggets 117-109 on Friday, which locked the Grizzlies into the Play-In. They fired head coach Taylor Jenkins a few weeks ago, Ja Morant is launching grenades into the crowd for his three-point celebration (he says he's throwing his words out, but it looks like a grenade), and they're 5-10 in the last month. To say things are swirling down the drain in Memphis may be underselling it.
The Grizzlies hold a 2-1 edge in the season series over the Mavericks heading into this final matchup of the season.
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies
Date/Time: Sunday, April 13th, 2:30 p.m. CST
Where: FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee
Team Records: Mavericks 39-42, Grizzlies 47-34
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, FanDuel Sports Network SE - Memphis, WMC-TV
Spread (via FanDuel): Grizzlies -3.5
Over/Under: 228
Moneyline: Grizzlies -162, Mavericks +136
