Former NBA All-Star calls out Mavericks' Anthony Davis for performance against Lakers
Anthony Davis is coming off a big game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, putting up a near quadruple-double with 23 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and 7 blocks. It's the closest anyone in Mavericks history has gotten to achieving the rare feat, but a former All-Star isn't letting Davis off the hook for his performance against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.
Davis was underwhelming against his former team, putting up 13 points and 11 rebounds on a night when Luka Doncic returned home to put up 45 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists. Davis credits the Lakers' defense for having a good defensive gameplan, but it is a little bit of an issue when he was hardly noticeable for most of the game.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic secures better playoff seed with Lakers than he ever had with Mavericks
"Just as a basketball player for the Dallas Mavericks I’m sorry to tell you you failed the assignment," former All-Star Gilbert Arenas stated on his podcast. "They’re screaming another name in here, they’ve got flags all through the m*** f****. It wasn’t an American flag, it wasn’t a Dallas, Texas flag, it was his country flag. It was your chance, your spotlight to show the Dallas Maverick fans you ain’t no bum, you’re going to bring them something, and nobody even noticed you,”
The game did nothing to help calm the "Fire Nico" desires of the fanbase. If anything, it only fueled the fire. The chants were heard all throughout the game as Doncic torched his former team and Davis was nowhere to be seen. While his performance on Friday against the Raptors was a great outing, it was the fourth triple-double in his career while Doncic has had more than 80.
Davis and the Mavericks will conclude the regular season on Sunday afternoon against the Memphis Grizzlies.
READ MORE: Anthony Davis made NBA history in Mavericks-Raptors
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter