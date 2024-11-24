Mavericks at Heat: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Dallas Mavericks seemed to be in a rut just over a week after losing to the Utah Jazz for their fourth straight loss. A team meeting took place after that game, and they haven't lost since picking up two blowout wins over the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans and two close wins without Luka Doncic over Western Conference contenders OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets.
To make it five straight wins, they'll have to pick it up against the Miami Heat in South Beach. Miami hasn't played since Monday, a strange long break this early in the season. Does that mean they'll be well-rested, or are they going to be rusty?
Tyler Herro has emerged as a legit scorer this season, averaging a career-high in points, field goal percentage, and three-point percentage. That's allowed Jimmy Butler to take a small step back as a scorer and become more of a playmaker. Bam Adebayo has not shot well this season, and he'll have a tough time trying to score on Dallas' big duo of Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford (if he plays).
Here's everything you need to know for Sunday's contest.
Date/Time: Sunday, November 24th, 5 p.m. CST
Where: Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
Team Records: Mavericks 9-7, Heat 6-7
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, MavsTV, FanDuel Sports Network - Sun
Spread: Heat -2.5
Over/Under: 221.5
Moneyline: Heat -142, Mavericks +120
