3 Takeaways As Mavericks Pick Up Key NBA Cup Win Against Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks picked up their fourth-straight win in a 123-120 thriller against the Denver Nuggets. Dallas led by 20 at halftime and eventually as much as 24 early in the third quarter before Denver stormed back to take a lead in the 4th quarter. Dallas got some big points from PJ Washington late to push them ahead, and they'd survive with a win to push them to 2-1 in NBA Cup play and in prime position to pick up the Wild Card in the Western Conference.
This is Dallas' second win over a Western Conference contender this week without Luka Doncic in the lineup, as he missed Sunday's game against the OKC Thunder, too, and just like that game, the ending against the Nuggets was way more stressful than it needed to be.
Which brings us to our three takeaways from Friday's win.
READ MORE: Mavericks Survive Nuggets' Rally in Nikola Jokic's Return, 123-120
1. Learning to Close Without Luka Doncic
Dallas has survived two games without Luka Doncic against two top contenders, but they need to be a little better about holding onto big leads. They led OKC by ten with 2:14 remaining and won by just two (with OKC even having a shot to win at the end), and led the Nuggets by 24 in the third quarter, letting them come back to take a five-point lead late in the fourth before Dallas re-took the lead and won by three. Doncic hasn't been the best closer so far this season, but sometimes the Mavericks are acting like chickens with their heads cut off on offense without him.
2. Naji Marshall's Career-High
Remember when fans wanted to write Marshall off after a sluggish first six games to start his Dallas career? He's scored 20 points twice in his last ten games, including a career-high 26 points against Denver. He continues to find ways to impact the game, whether it's playing elite defense, acting as a secondary (sometimes tertiary) playmaker, or scoring at will at the basket. Or he can casually shoot 3/4 from three-point range, as he did in this game.
3. PJ Washington's Clutch Plays
Dallas was starting down a five-point deficit after blowing a 24-point lead, so who did they turn to? Well, PJ Washington, of course. He had a nice baseline drive to cut the lead to three, then beat Jamal Murray down the floor for an and-one to tie it. Then, to cap it off, he hit the game-clinching free throws with four seconds to go. His scoring still comes and goes from game to game, but he's stepping up in big games for the Mavs.
READ MORE: Maverick's Career-High Came When It Was Needed Most vs. Nuggets
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter