Mavericks at Raptors: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Dallas Mavericks travel north of the border for the only time this season, looking to extend their winning streak to seven games. Dallas has been red hot since PJ Washington returned, winning 10 of the 11 games since he missed five with a knee injury. Now that Luka Doncic looks healthier than he has all season and has most of the depth around, we're seeing what this team could be.
On deck is the Toronto Raptors, who have won five of their last nine games. That may not sound like a lot, but when a team has only won seven games, getting five of them in a short time is worth noting. They were without one-time All-Star Scottie Barnes for a few weeks, and they weren't very successful in that stint.
Toronto may be on the Sag for Flagg race, but they've taken the Celtics, Nuggets (twice), and Clippers down to the wire and lost by one possession in each of those games. They've also beaten the Timberwolves, so this is no team to sleep on.
Barnes has averaged 21.2 PPG, 8.8 RPG, and 7.3 APG in the 12 games he's played, while RJ Barrett leads them with 23.6 PPG. Gradey Dick has also been much more productive in his second season, jumping to 17.9 PPG after hardly being playable last season as a rookie.
Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's action.
Date/Time: Saturday, December 7th, 6:30 p.m. CST
Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Team Records: Mavericks 15-8, Raptors 7-16
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, MavsTV
Spread: Mavericks -9
Over/Under: 236.5
Moneyline: Mavericks -375, Raptors +300
