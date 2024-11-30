Mavericks at Jazz: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Dallas Mavericks are traveling back to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz again, already the third time these teams have played each other this season, and it'll also be the last. Dallas won the first matchup 110-102 in the first few games of the season, while Utah won the second matchup 115-113, with Dallas falling apart in the final minute of that game.
That loss to Utah sparked a team meeting in the locker room after the game, where the team aired out some issues. Whatever they talked about worked because they've been 6-1 since then with wins over the OKC Thunder, Denver Nuggets, and New York Knicks, and the only loss being on the road at Miami. Dallas has played much better the last two weeks, much of that without their leading star, Luka Doncic, who has missed four games with a wrist strain. He'll travel for this road trip but is doubtful to play against the Jazz.
Utah has literally been the exact opposite since that game, going 1-6 since the last game against the Mavs, with the only win coming against the Knicks. They most recently lost back-to-back games by double digits at home to the Spurs and Nuggets on Tuesday and Wednesday. They'd love to get back on track before the Lakers come to town on Sunday.
The Jazz have dealt with a massive rash of injuries recently, but they weren't a good team to begin with. John Collins has had a nice season, but Lauri Markkanen has taken a small step back this year after a good 2023-24 campaign. No one on this team is averaging at least 20 PPG, as they've been trying to win by committee.
Here's everything you need to know for this matchup.
Date/Time: Saturday, November 30th, 8:30 p.m. CST
Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah
Team Records: Mavericks 11-7, Jazz 4-14
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KJZZ, KFAA-TV, MavsTV
Spread: Mavericks -6.5
Over/Under: 232.5
Moneyline: Mavericks -280, Jazz +230
