Nets Reportedly Change Asking Price for Mavericks' Trade Target
Ever since the Dallas Mavericks traded away Dorian Finney-Smith as part of the package to bring Kyrie Irving to Dallas, fans have been clamoring to bring Finney-Smith back. He signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent and developed into a quality starter-level player known for his defensive versatility.
Finney-Smith is also being heavily sought after on the trade market, as the Brooklyn Nets aren't very competitive, and many contending teams could use a 3&D wing. Teams like the Lakers and 76ers have checked in on Finney-Smith's availability over the last year.
READ MORE: Jason Kidd Provides Luka Doncic & Klay Thompson Injury Updates
With the trade market getting ready to heat up, with some new players eligible to be traded on December 15th, the Nets have reportedly lowered their asking price for their wing to one first-round pick, per Evan Sidery of Forbes. Finney-Smith has one year remaining on his contract plus a player-option for next season.
The Mavericks have a few tradable first-round picks, as they own their first-rounders in 2025, 2026, and 2031. They'd have to put one of those picks on the table, plus Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell, to get in Finney-Smith's salary range of $14.9 million.
Luka Doncic has missed playing with Dorian Finney-Smith, even saying after a game against the Nets last year, "That’s my guy. I miss him so much, and I know we’re going to play again someday."
Finney-Smith is having arguably the best season of his career, averaging 10.7 PPG while shooting 42.2% from three-point range on 5.5 attempts per game, the highest shooting clip of his career.
READ MORE: 3 Mavericks Set Personal Records Against Knicks
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter