Mavericks clinch postseason bid after Suns lose to Thunder
Somehow, someway, the Dallas Mavericks have clinched a spot in the postseason. Dallas is just 7-16 in its last 23 games, but thanks to the Phoenix Suns somehow being even worse, the Mavericks will have a chance to make the playoffs.
The Mavericks entered Wednesday night with a three-game lead over the Suns for the final spot in the Play-In Tournament with three games left to play, but Phoenix owned the tiebreaker over the Mavs if they could catch up. But despite the Mavericks losing 112-97 in Luka Doncic's return game with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Phoenix Suns lost 125-112 to the OKC Thunder, eliminating them from postseason contention entirely.
Dallas even knows who they'll be playing in the 9/10 Play-In game, as the Sacramento Kings are destined to meet them there. The only question is, where will they play? Sacramento holds a one-game edge on the Mavs with two games left to play, but they also own the tiebreaker over Dallas.
The Mavericks have to play at home against the Toronto Raptors on Friday and on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, while Sacramento has home games against the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns to close out the season. The Kings have to lose both games and the Mavericks have to win both to host the first Play-In game.
If the Mavericks get to host that game, they promised season ticket holders free tickets to the game, which is looking like another promise that the organization will fail to live up to.
