Mavericks Connected to Former Sixth Man of the Year in Trade Talks
The Dallas Mavericks are seeking a few different upgrades on the trade market this season as they wade through the injury waters. Reports have surfaced about frontcourt help and a two-way wing to help with their perimeter defense, but now a new player type has been connected to the Mavs.
According to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, the Mavericks have been connected to Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, the Sixth Man of the Year winner in 2021.
"One interesting name that has come up in conversations about the Mavs is Utah Jazz veteran guard Jordan Clarkson," Siegel said. "The Jazz are open to dealing the former Sixth Man of the Year for future value, whether that be in the form of draft compensation or young talents with potential.
Clarkson is making a little over $14 million this season, meaning the Mavericks would likely have to send out Maxi Kleber and Dante Exum to make the money work. If Dallas could get this deal done without giving up a first-round pick or any of their young talent like Jaden Hardy or Olivier-Maxence Prosper, it may be worth doing.
Dallas is in dire need of a consistent scorer off the bench or as a spot starter when Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are out, and Clarkson is one of the best to do it. He's averaging 16 PPG this season but is also dealing with a torn plantar fascia in his left foot. He'll be re-evaluated soon, but there's no guarantee he'll be the same scorer he was before the injury.
