Dallas Basketball

Mavericks Guard Moves Up in 2021 NBA Re-Draft

Dallas Mavericks guard Quentin Grimes is considered to be one of the best players in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 3, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Quentin Grimes (5) drives to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jan 3, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Quentin Grimes (5) drives to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are enjoying their first season with Quentin Grimes in the fold after he had a rough start to his career.

Grimes was chosen with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and had his rights traded on draft night to the New York Knicks, where he spent his first three seasons in the league. Last year, Grimes was dealt to the Detroit Pistons at the deadline, where he played just six games before an injury cut his season short.

Now, in his first season with the Mavericks, Grimes is averaging 10.4 points per game while shooting just under 40 percent from distance. His efforts have pushed him up to the No. 16 overall pick in Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale's 2021 re-draft.

READ MORE: Kevin Durant Places Mavericks Superstar In All-Time Starting 5 of 'Pure Hoopers'

"Streaky performances are part and parcel of the Quentin Grimes experiences. You live with that at this stage of the draft when the light at the end of the rainbow is a pesky point-of-attack stopper who can slide up to tussle with certain wings and is capable of raining threes off the catch," Favale writes.

Grimes has grown into a key role with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving ahead of him on the depth chart, and when the Mavs reach the playoffs, that depth will be crucial in a postseason series.

READ MORE: NBA Admits to Multiple Game-Changing Missed Calls in Mavericks-Pelicans

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News