Mavericks Guard Moves Up in 2021 NBA Re-Draft
The Dallas Mavericks are enjoying their first season with Quentin Grimes in the fold after he had a rough start to his career.
Grimes was chosen with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and had his rights traded on draft night to the New York Knicks, where he spent his first three seasons in the league. Last year, Grimes was dealt to the Detroit Pistons at the deadline, where he played just six games before an injury cut his season short.
Now, in his first season with the Mavericks, Grimes is averaging 10.4 points per game while shooting just under 40 percent from distance. His efforts have pushed him up to the No. 16 overall pick in Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale's 2021 re-draft.
READ MORE: Kevin Durant Places Mavericks Superstar In All-Time Starting 5 of 'Pure Hoopers'
"Streaky performances are part and parcel of the Quentin Grimes experiences. You live with that at this stage of the draft when the light at the end of the rainbow is a pesky point-of-attack stopper who can slide up to tussle with certain wings and is capable of raining threes off the catch," Favale writes.
Grimes has grown into a key role with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving ahead of him on the depth chart, and when the Mavs reach the playoffs, that depth will be crucial in a postseason series.
READ MORE: NBA Admits to Multiple Game-Changing Missed Calls in Mavericks-Pelicans
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter