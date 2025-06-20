Mavericks considering signing NBA Award Winner in free agency
It's no secret that the Dallas Mavericks are looking to add a point guard this offseason. Kyrie Irving tore his ACL in March and isn't expected to be back until January or February, and Dallas doesn't have any great options on the roster, as Jaden Hardy and Brandon Williams are the only other guards under contract.
Because of the team's limited financial flexibility, most expect the Mavericks to add a guard via trade, as there are just easier pathways to land a quality point guard that way. However, there is one free agent who is an option.
Ian Begley of SNY was asked on a recent livestream if he would Malcolm Brogdon would be an option for the New York Knicks, but he thinks Dallas is a more realistic option for Brogdon.
"I can't give you a definitive answer, but just based on the history there and the context of it all, I'd be a little bit surprised if it was [Brogdon] that they turned to at the backup point guard role. I do know he's on Dallas' list. Dallas, obviously, needing a point guard with Kyrie Irving rehabbing from surgery. I don't know if he's at the top of Dallas' list or somewhere in the middle, but he is there. The Mavs are gonna dictate a lot of that point guard movement."
Malcolm Brogdon is expected to come cheap this offseason, as his injury history is lengthy. The former Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year has played more than 40 games in a season just once in the last four years. But when he's healthy, he's still a serviceable guard, averaging double-digit points every year since he's been in the NBA.
The Mavericks already have enough injury concerns and don't have a proven training staff to help with that, but Brogdon could still be a decent option. Brogdon wasted away last season on the Washington Wizards, averaging 12.7 PPG in just 24 games. They weren't interested in winning, so he was able to rehab more than he probably needed.
