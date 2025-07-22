Dallas Basketball

Mavericks' Cooper Flagg praised for Summer League effort

Cooper Flagg played two games for the Dallas Mavericks during the Las Vegas Summer League.

Jeremy Brener

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg looks on against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg looks on against the Los Angeles Lakers. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are excited to have Cooper Flagg on board as their No. 1 overall pick.

Flagg should help invigorate the Mavericks franchise after trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers back in February.

CBS Sports writer Cameron Salerno graded all of the lottery picks at the Las Vegas Summer League and Flagg received an "A-" for his efforts.

READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks traveling to unusual destination for training camp

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg passes the ball against San Antonio Spurs center Nathan Mensah
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg passes the ball against San Antonio Spurs center Nathan Mensah. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Flagg gets great Summer League grade

"Flagg entered the summer league with a tremendous amount of hype as one of four players in college basketball history to win National Player of the Year during his freshman season. It's not surprising that Dallas decided to shut down the No. 1 overall pick after two games. He doesn't have much to prove," Salerno wrote.

"In his debut vs. the Lakers, Flagg shot 5 for 21 from the floor. He couldn't buy a bucket, failing to record a field goal after halftime. However, one positive was that he consistently got to his spots. The second game was a different story. Flagg had one of the best showings of any player at the event against the Spurs. He flashed what he was capable of doing on both ends of the floor and how he would fit in as the point guard/primary initiator. Overall, his first game was a "C" performance, while his second game was a solid "A." If he had played in more games, he would've had a chance to improve his grade."

Flagg is going to have a mixed bag of performances during his time in the league. Even as the top pick, Flagg will struggle at times.

The goal for the Mavs is to ensure Flagg's teammates can pick up the slack when he struggles and the former Duke forward can bounce back when his shot doesn't fall.

Summer League proved that both of those goals are attainable for the upcoming season.

READ MORE: Shaquille O'Neal believes Mavericks' Cooper Flagg is above the usual rookie curve

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News