Dallas Mavericks traveling to unusual destination for training camp
The slowest stage of the NBA offseason has officially arrived with summer league wrapping up over the weekend. The playoffs, draft, and free agency have come and gone.
All focus now turns towards training camp, which won't begin until October for the majority of teams around the league.
Despite the long layoff, there's growing excitement about the type of team the Dallas Mavericks could develop into. Led by Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, the franchise has added No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg into the fold alongside a plethora of complementary pieces such as Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington, and Dereck Lively II, among others.
The Mavericks will be taking their training camp out of the United States leading up to the 2025-26 season. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the franchise is expected to hold camp in Vancouver, Canada.
If you don't have a map nearby or possess vast geographical knowledge, that's roughly a 33 hour drive from Dallas.
Getting out of their comfort zone before the season isn't new for the Mavericks. Last year, Dallas went through training camp in Las Vegas.
The slate of practices will mark a homecoming of sorts for two players on the roster. Veteran forward Dwight Powell (Toronto) and third-year forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Montreal) are both from Canada.
Vancouver may seem like an odd location at first glance but it's a basketball-starved city. After all, the NBA formerly had a franchise in Vancouver, the Grizzlies, from 1995 to 2001. However, the team was sold and moved to Memphis, where it remains to this day.
The Grizzlies drafted a few big names while in Vancouver, including former league standouts such as Mike Bibby (1998, No. 2) and Steve Francis (1999, No. 1).
It remains to be seen if the Mavericks will play any of their exhibition games in Canada. Either way, this will be a cool opportunity for the team to establish chemistry as they look to bounce back from a season worth forgetting.
