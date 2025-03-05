Mavericks could reportedly lose coach for college head coaching job
The Dallas Mavericks have seen their roster change dramatically over the last month or so as players have been traded or significantly injured. The Luka Doncic trade forced one assistant coach, Slovenian native Marko Milic, to leave the team, as he didn't want to be on the team without Doncic. But he isn't the only coach that could be moving on from the Mavs.
CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that Mavericks assistant coach Alex Jensen is the leading candidate to take over the job at the University of Utah, although no offer has been made yet. Jensen played under Rick Majerus at Utah in the 1994-95 season, did a two-year mission in England, then returned to play for the Utes from 1997-2000, winning Mountain West Conference Player of the Year in the 1999-2000 season.
Jensen has been with the Mavericks for the last two seasons after a decade as an assistant coach with the Utah Jazz. He has a lot of connections to Utah, even going to high school in Bountiful, Utah. Before the Jazz, he was the head coach of the Canton Charge, the Cleveland Cavaliers' G-League affiliate, where he won coach of the year.
Utah seems to be following in the path of in-state rival BYU, who hired Kevin Young, a Salt Lake City native, last offseason. Young also had heavy NBA ties, as he was an assistant coach for the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns before going to BYU.
