Mavericks could select 'top shooter' from Duke in NBA Draft lottery
The Dallas Mavericks are hoping to add a piece to the puzzle in the NBA Draft this summer.
A player that could make sense for them if he was available is Duke forward Kon Kneuppel.
"Knueppel's unusual reliability for a player his age and outstanding shooting profile (40.6% from 3 and 91.4% from the free throw line) make him an attractive lottery target, with his skill set adding value in most team contexts," ESPN's Jeremy Woo wrote.
"He has a case as the draft's top shooter, but he also acquitted himself well in other areas at Duke, where his patient, mature style of play stood out. Teams will be intrigued to see how Knueppel measures physically at the draft combine, with concerns about his projection stemming largely from his average athletic profile on the wing. Knueppel makes the most of what he has defensively through consistent effort and good instincts, but he lacks ideal agility and length by NBA standards. He'll also have an opportunity to showcase the breadth of his offensive skills and long-term upside as a scorer in workouts, something that wasn't always obvious at Duke because of his role within the offense."
Kneuppel will be selected by some team during the first round of the NBA Draft on June 25.
