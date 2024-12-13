Key Maverick Returns to Practice After Missing Previous Game
The Dallas Mavericks have had some time to rest and recover after losing in the NBA Cup on Tuesday night to the OKC Thunder. They'll play Sunday in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors before returning home and not playing again until Thursday, December 19th. That long break has allowed a key starter to return to practice.
P.J. Washington returned to practice for the Mavericks on Friday after missing Tuesday's game with an illness, seemingly the same one that has swept through nearly the entire team by now.
Washington has become arguably the third most important player on the team behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, as the Mavs are 1-5 in the games he's missed and 15-4 in the games he's played, averaging 12.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG (career high), and shooting 36% from three-point range. His backside rebounding while the bigs sometimes have to switch on the perimeter really is the glue that holds the defense together.
Maxi Kleber (illness), Jaden Hardy (ankle), and Naji Marshall (illness) did not participate in practice on Friday, though Marshall did play against the Thunder on Tuesday, and they still have two days before they play the Warriors to get some extra rest.
