Kyrie Irving surprisingly speaks highly of 'crazy' Celtics tenure
Kyrie Irving's history with the Boston Celtics is murky, and that's putting it lightly. Between burning sage in the arena, flipping fans off in a game, and cussing people out after a game in Boston, it hasn't always been peaches and cream between Irving and the Celtics.
However, there was a time when he was genuinely excited to be a Boston Celtic. When he requested a trade out of LeBron James' shadow with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Celtics were a great landing spot on paper. They had a pair of young budding stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, signed Gordon Hayward that offseason, and had Al Horford. They had the potential to be an elite team.
But for a few different reasons, Irving in Boston was not a great fit, and the team didn't have the success they wanted. He left in free agency for the Brooklyn Nets two years later, kicking off the hatred of the Celtics fans toward him.
So, when Irving brought Celtics star Jaylen Brown on a stream recently, and Brown asked him about his time in Boston, everyone's ears perked up a little. But Irving gave a gracious answer.
"It was when I first got there, bro. Like, it was so exciting," Irving said. "My dad had gone to school right up the street. My mom graduated from [Boston University] as well, so it felt right, you know, just going there, being able to go with you guys.
"And bro, to be on the floor with that much talent after being in Cleveland. I needed that change of pace. You guys were challenging me every day, and I needed that. I need that for sure. So, first getting there, the excitement, being able to put on the Boston Celtics uniform, that was crazy."
Irving's perception from people around the NBA has improved a lot in his time with the Dallas Mavericks. He's finally found a home and a place where he can win and be happy in Dallas, and that matters. These streams he's been doing this offseason have helped people see more of his personality and true character.
