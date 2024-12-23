Mavericks Exploring Options To Improve One Position In Trade Market
The NBA Trade Deadline is just over a month away (February 6), and a lot of trade options have recently opened up, as players who signed as free agents or signed contract extensions last offseason are eligible to be traded as of December 15th. And now that teams have a better idea of how their roster could perform, they also know what they need to upgrade most.
Marc Stein reported late on Sunday that the Mavericks are "known to be exploring options for potential frontcourt upgrades." Given their strong center tandem of Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, this likely means someone who mostly plays power forward but can slide down to play the five in smaller lineups.
Any move the Mavs would make would likely include Maxi Kleber's $11 million salary, as he's the player with the largest salary who isn't a key member of the rotation, and they don't seem ready to hand Olivier-Maxence Prosper major minutes yet.
Stein also reported that Dallas isn't likely to re-engage in talks for Kyle Kuzma, who the Washington Wizards now seem "eager" to move on from. So this begs the question, who could the Mavericks be interested in?
Forbes' Evan Sidery reported late last week that Dallas has expressed interest in Brooklyn's Cameron Johnson, but he's likely to have a high price tag attached to him. Former Maverick Dorian Finney-Smith, Indiana's Obi Toppin, Detroit's Isaiah Stewart, and Atlanta's Larry Nance Jr. could all be potential options.
Dallas would like to address their backup power forward because of how big of a drop-off it is from PJ Washington to whoever plays behind him. His defense and backside rebounding are huge for this team, and that's reflected in the Mavs' 1-5 record when he hasn't played this season. Having another option behind him would be massive.
