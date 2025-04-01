Dallas Mavericks fan harassed by security following 'Fire Nico' chant in GMs face
Though two months have passed since the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, fan outage hasn't died down. The fires have only continued to rage on with the baffling public comments made by general manager Nico Harrison and team governor Patrick Dumont, who made it clear they have no idea what they're doing.
Harrison is at the forefront of the criticism with fans calling for his job at basically every opportunity. The franchise has responded by ejecting multiple spectators from American Airlines Center since the trade went down.
Despite the Mavericks showing a glimmer of success going into Monday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets, Harrison found himself at the center of the drama once again. Ahead of tipoff, a fan spotted Harrison speaking with someone in the front row and took his shot.
The fan didn't waste his chance, chanting 'Fire Nico' as the general manager locked eyes with him before quickly looking away. The outcry only continued to grow louder as Harrison walked away into the tunnel.
A few minutes later, the fan was confronted by security personnel. Credit to the fan for standing his ground as someone who is way too worried about Harrison's feelings tried to create a scene.
Don't expect the anger to slow down anytime soon with the Mavericks fighting for a spot in the play-in after going to the NBA Finals less than a year ago.
Dallas sits at No. 9 in the Western Conference with a 37-39 record. The Mavericks are too far behind the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves to move into the 8th spot. They have a 1.5-game advantage over the Phoenix Suns and a half-game edge over the Sacramento Kings with six games remaining in the regular season.
