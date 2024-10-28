Mavericks Final Injury Report Before Jazz Matchup
The Dallas Mavericks return home Monday night to face the Utah Jazz, both teams coming off losses in their last matchups. With the Mavs returning to the American Airlines Center, they don't want to give the Jazz their first win of the young season.
Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber left Saturday night's game against the Phoenix Suns with a right hamstring injury and wouldn't return to the game. This is the same hamstring he tore a few seasons ago that forced him to miss 35 games, and his status was in question for Monday's game.
Kleber has been ruled out for the Jazz game. This hamstring injury marks another in a long list of missed games for Kleber over the last few seasons, playing in just 82 of a possible 166 games dating back to the start of the 2022-23 season. He also had ankle surgery this offseason that forced him to miss the entire preseason.
The Mavs will also be without Dante Exum, who had surgery on his wrist during training camp, and Jazian Gortman, who has a G-League designation. Losing Kleber is big for this game, as he provides the size and defensive versatility necessary to guard Jazz star Lauri Markkanen.
Utah will be missing a few players tonight. Drew Eubanks is questionable with an illness, Isaiah Collier is out with a hamstring injury, Johnny Juzang is out with a thumb sprain, and Micah Potter, Jason Preston, and Oscar Tshiebwe are out for two-way designations.
The Mavericks and Jazz will tip off at 7:30 p.m. CST in Dallas.
