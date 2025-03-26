Mavericks forward joins elite company in NBA history, sets career-high against Knicks
The Dallas Mavericks fell 128-113 to the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, allowing the Knicks to shoot nearly 60% from the floor and have two different players put up triple-doubles against them. Dallas just ran out of gas in the third quarter, where the Knicks outscored them 30-16. But one Maverick showed up and showed out.
Naji Marshall poured in 38 points on 17/25 shooting, a career-high for the undrafted forward from Xavier. He's been a revelation for Dallas this season after coming over from New Orleans, but no one expected performances like this out of him.
READ MORE: Strong second half lifts Knicks over Mavericks, 128-113
But it was the first half where Naji Marshall joined an elite company. He ended the first 24 minutes with 28 points on 13/15 shooting, joining Luka Doncic, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James as the only players since play-by-play tracking started in the 1996-97 season to make 13 field goals in a first half against the Knicks. Three Lakers legends and Naji Marshall.
But that wasn't the only thing he did. According to the Mavs PR team, he joined Michael Jordan, Kevin Garnett, Chris Webber, Al Jefferson, Bison Dele, and Luis Scola as the only players in the play-by-play tracking era to score at least 28 points in a half while making one or fewer three-pointers AND one or fewer free throws. It was a heck of a night for Marshall.
Over the last 10 games, Marshall has averaged 22.6 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 3.9 APG while trying to carry the injured Mavericks to the Play-In Tournament. Besides a strange illness that lingered for a long time early in the season, he's been one of the healthier players on the team and is quickly outplaying the three-year, $27 million deal he signed last offseason.
READ MORE: New York Knicks set franchise history in 128-113 win over Dallas Mavericks
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter