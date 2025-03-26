Strong second half lifts Knicks over Mavericks, 128-113
The Dallas Mavericks played on the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday night, playing in Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks. Anthony Davis returned on Monday night in a win against the Brooklyn Nets, but he was among eight Mavericks out for this game, along with PJ Washington, Dereck Lively II, Kyrie Irving, and Daniel Gafford. The Knicks were also missing Jalen Brunson, though.
With those key players out, Dallas put out their 41st different starting lineup of the season with Spencer Dinwiddie, Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, Kessler Edwards, and Kai Jones, while the Knicks started Cam Payne, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Karl-Anthony Towns.
The Mavericks only made one field goal in the first three minutes, and it was a Kai Jones three-pointer. So, it was an interesting start, to say the least. That let the Knicks build an early seven-point lead behind some early work for Karl-Anthony Towns. Jones again finally got the Mavericks back on the board with a skying lob finish. But that at least helped break the lid for the other Mavs. They weren't able to stop Towns, but Kai Jones kept a possession alive with a tip-out, and Naji Marshall hit one of his signature floaters to tie the game again at 22. Marshall would give them the lead on the next possessions with his five made basket in as many tries.
They'd swap the lead a few times for the next few minutes after this, but OG Anunoby hitting a tough runner in the lane was the difference and the Knicks would take a 37-35 lead into the second quarter.
The Knicks had the better start to the second quarter, outscoring the Mavs 9-2 in the opening minutes behind a few buckets from Precious Achiuwa. After that, the Naji Marshall and Karl-Anthony Towns show continued. They combined for 20 of the next 22 points as Marshall gave the Mavericks the lead again by bullying Cam Payne.
That lead was again short-lived, though, as OG Anunoby put in four quick points. Marshall tied the game with a three and about a minute remaining, and the game would stay knotted at 68 heading into halftime behind 28 points from Naji Marshall.
New York again had a strong start to the quarter, scoring the first nine points, getting five of those from OG Anunoby. Dallas briefly fought back to get within four after a three-pointer by Spencer Dinwiddie, but then the Knicks started to run away.
An 8-0 run put the Knicks up by 12 a few minutes later, with Mikal Bridges putting in six of those. They were doing a better job of containing Naji Marshall after this explosive first half, as he didn't even get on the board in the second half until there were three minutes remaining in the quarter, and that was with a free throw. Naji Marshall beat the buzzer with a shot in the lane, but the Mavs were trailing 98-84 heading into the fourth.
New York continued the onslaught from there, as Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart both had triple-doubles by midway through the fourth, the first time two Knicks players have had triple-doubles in the same game ever. OG Anunoby picked up the scoring for Towns, who had cooled off from his fiery first half.
There wouldn't be any drama from there, and the Knicks would go on to win 128-113.
Naji Marshall led the Mavericks with a career-high 38 points on a very efficient 17/25 shooting. Unfortunately, he didn't get a ton of help. Brandon Williams (22 points) and Spencer Dinwiddie (13 points) were the only other Mavericks in double figures before Jaden Hardy got some garbage time buckets and ended up with 15.
The Knicks had a ton of key contributors, but OG Anunoby led them in scoring with 35 points on 15/24 shooting. Karl-Anthony Towns (26 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists), Mikal Bridges (21 points), Josh Hart (16 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists), Precious Achiuwa (11 points), and Landry Shamet (11 points) assisted Anunoby to the finish line.
Dallas' road trip continues against the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.
