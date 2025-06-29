NBA fans, analyst slams Nico Harrison's 'vision' statement about Cooper Flagg
Nico Harrison is just not capable of saying what needs to be said at any given point. He always has to find a way to embarrass himself.
The latest came during Cooper Flagg's introductory press conference, when he said that fans are starting to "see the vision" of the team after landing Cooper Flagg first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, something that happened on a literal 1.8% chance.
READ MORE: Shocking discovery about Mavs ownership sheds light on internal turmoil
Here is the full quote: "We're in 'win now' mode, and we have a really good team, and Cooper adds to that. I think the fans can finally start to see the vision."
As expected, NBA fans and analysts were quick to call Harrison out for something he had absolutely no control over.
"The Mavericks, I just want to say this," Zach Lowe started on his NBA free agency preview, "I don't want to hear Nico Harrison talking about how now fans are starting to see the vision. Because the vision was two quarters against the Houston Rockets before Anthony Davis got hurt. My God, they're clinging to those two quarters. And now it's Cooper Flagg.
"There is no 'vision', unless he's an oracle of some kind, and then the whole NBA is in trouble because a supernatural being has entered the league. There is no vision that includes, 'You know what we're gonna do, we're gonna lose in the Play-In and win the Lottery in the Cooper Flagg year. Not the Zaccharie Risacher year, the Cooper Flagg year. With a 1.8% chance of doing it. And then the fans will see my vision.' Just no more vision talk."
He was far from the only person to call Nico Harrison out, though.
"If this was the vision, the draft lottery was rigged?" - @NikoJHova on X/Twitter
"He sliced his drive into the woods and wants to brag about it bouncing off of a tree into the fairway like that was the plan. No shame." @TravisSkol
"Nico Harrison and the Mavs lucked into Cooper Flagg. Nico acting like this was some kind of master plan that required his intellect is just laughably ridiculous." -@CryptidPolitics
"Ahh yes, lucking into the #1 pick after turning a finals team to a lottery team was all apart of your vision. The arrogance he has to still want credit for blind luck." -@nylaabell
"This guy has no idea how to communicate to the public. The literal opposite of a used car salesman. He can’t sell even winning a lottery without tripping." -@SportsSturm
Nico Harrison may need to go back to being silent like he was after the Luka Doncic trade. Because every time he speaks, he's only making it worse for himself and the team.
READ MORE: NBA analyst calls for rule change after Mavs signing
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter