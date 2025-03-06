Dallas Basketball

Mavericks given failing grade in analyst's late-season report card

The Dallas Mavericks have been floundering and failing in the last month or so.

Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) reacts against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
/ Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks have been in free fall in the weeks after trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Since the trade, injuries have ravaged the roster, putting the team in a tough position to compete in the final weeks of the regular season, with Kyrie Irving tearing his ACL as the most recent example.

Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale graded all 30 teams one month after the deadline, and the Mavs unsurprisingly earned an "F."

Nico Harriso
Sep 30, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison poses for a photo during the 2024 Dallas Mavericks media day. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mavs get failing grade

"The Dallas Mavericks are spared the dreaded "F-" out of respect for what players like Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford (when healthy), Naji Marshall and Max Christie have done well on the court amid mass injuries and indefensible turnover," Favale writes.

"Everything else about this team's present and future sucks. The root cause: an arrogant C-Suite headed by president of basketball operations Nico Harrison and married-into-the-gig managing governor Patrick Dumont.

"For argument's sake, let's pretend to buy their vision of a gargantuan, defensively versatile team that, conceptually, gums up the most dynamic and/or superstar-driven offenses. Assuming this needed to come at the expense of Luka Dončić (it didn't), the path to actualization should not include aging up, and increasing fragility at, the top of your roster."

The Mavs have work to do to dig themselves out of this hole, but it won't be a quick fix. They could be struggling for a long time.

