Dallas Mavericks-Golden State Warriors Game Makes NBA History
The Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors in an offensive shootout on Sunday night, 143-133, improving their record to 17-9. Luka Doncic finished with a 45-point triple-double while Klay Thompson scored a season-high 29 points as he beat his former team for the first time.
In this game, the Mavericks sank 21 three-pointers while the Warriors hit 27, combining for 48 between the two teams. That's the most threes made by two teams in a game in NBA history, and it was only fitting that Klay Thompson was the one to set the record.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic Puts Up 45-Point Triple-Double, Mavericks Sink Warriors, 143-133
Golden State's 27 made three-pointers are also the most ever made in a game by a losing team, as teams that had made 27 or more threes in a game were previously 11-0. They had hot shooting performances from all over the floor, with Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Lindy Waters III all hitting at least four shots from deep.
Dallas won this game because they were more efficient on their two-pointers, shooting 31/46 (67.4%) inside the arc, while the Warriors were just 22/49 (44.9%) on such shots. They also hit ten more free throws, helping them to offset Golden State's shooting.
Doncic and Thompson each hit 6+ three-pointers to keep pace with the Warriors, and they had some help from Quentin Grimes and Kyrie Irving to supplement their scoring.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic Makes NBA History in First Half of Mavericks-Warriors
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter