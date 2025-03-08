Mavericks guard scores career-high in loss to Memphis Grizzlies
The Dallas Mavericks suffered a tough 122-111 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Despite what the final score might indicate, this was a close game throughout, featuring 14 lead changes and 11 ties. A big reason for that was Mavericks guard Brandon Williams.
Dallas was down eight players against Memphis, meaning other players were forced to step up. Arguably, no one stepped up more than Brandon Williams, who set a career-high by pouring in 31 points on an efficient 11/15 shooting.
READ MORE: Grizzlies win wild back-and-forth affair over Mavericks, 122-111
This is all the more impressive when you consider that Williams is on a two-way contract, so he isn't even a full NBA player, and yet he led the Mavericks in scoring and tied with Ja Morant for the game-high. His previous career-high was 27 points, which came as a Portland Trail Blazer in the 2021-22 season.
Williams is in his fourth season out of Arizona and could be on his way to more playing time the rest of the season, despite his two-way contract. He does have a finite amount of games he's allowed to play, but the Mavericks need healthy, capable bodies right now. Clearly, Williams is more than capable. He could also be playing his way into a standard NBA contract next season.
READ MORE: Promising Mavericks forward expected to undergo season-ending surgery
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter