Mavericks guard scores career-high in loss to Memphis Grizzlies

Austin Veazey

Oct 14, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) reacts against the LA Clippers during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks suffered a tough 122-111 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Despite what the final score might indicate, this was a close game throughout, featuring 14 lead changes and 11 ties. A big reason for that was Mavericks guard Brandon Williams.

Dallas was down eight players against Memphis, meaning other players were forced to step up. Arguably, no one stepped up more than Brandon Williams, who set a career-high by pouring in 31 points on an efficient 11/15 shooting.

Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams
Miami Heat forward Kyle Anderson (20) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This is all the more impressive when you consider that Williams is on a two-way contract, so he isn't even a full NBA player, and yet he led the Mavericks in scoring and tied with Ja Morant for the game-high. His previous career-high was 27 points, which came as a Portland Trail Blazer in the 2021-22 season.

Williams is in his fourth season out of Arizona and could be on his way to more playing time the rest of the season, despite his two-way contract. He does have a finite amount of games he's allowed to play, but the Mavericks need healthy, capable bodies right now. Clearly, Williams is more than capable. He could also be playing his way into a standard NBA contract next season.

Austin Veazey
