Promising Mavericks forward expected to undergo season-ending surgery
The hits just keep on coming for the Dallas Mavericks, and it continues to not feel real. Dallas Mavericks forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper was ruled out for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, which seemed a little out of the blue, considering he played 25 minutes against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. But apparently, it's a pretty serious injury.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Friday evening that Prosper "has a serious right wrist injury and is expected to require season-ending surgery."
The Mavericks acquired Prosper in a draft night trade in 2023, taking on the salary of Richaun Holmes to acquire the 24th overall pick and select Prosper. His playing time has fluctuated even with all of the injuries, but he still projects as a high-level defender, and if the three-point shot ever starts to fall, he could be a real player. Prosper appeared in 52 games this season, averaging 3.9 PPG and 2.4 RPG.
This is just another notch on a ridiculous run of bad luck for the Mavericks, though some of it is self-inflicted. Starting in mid-January, Dereck Lively II suffers a stress fracture in his ankle, Maxi Kleber fractures his foot, Nico Harrison trades Luka Doncic without warning to LA Lakers (along with Kleber and Markieff Morris) for Anthony Davis and Max Christie, Harrison trades Quentin Grimes to the Philadelphia 76ers for Caleb Martin (who has yet to play a game for the Mavs), Anthony Davis suffers an Adductor strain 31 minutes into his Dallas debut, P.J. Washington sprains his ankle that has caused him to be in and out of the lineup, Daniel Gafford sprains his MCL, Kyrie Irving tears his ACL, and Jaden Hardy sprains his right ankle for the third time this season. Now, you can add Prosper to that list.
