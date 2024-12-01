Dallas Basketball

Dallas Maverick Sets Personal Record Against Utah Jazz

The guard got off to a hot shooting start on Saturday night against the Jazz

Austin Veazey

Oct 10, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Quentin Grimes (5) reacts during the first half against the Utah Jazz at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks took on the Utah Jazz on Saturday night, looking to atone for their loss there a few weeks ago. Dallas has played well since that loss, but coming back and beating the Jazz was a needed hurdle for the team if they could get it done.

With Luka Doncic out for his fifth-straight game with a wrist strain, Quentin Grimes started in his place and had his best half of his career against the Jazz.

Per the Mavs' PR team, "Quentin Grimes recorded 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3FG) in the first half tonight against the Jazz for his most points in an opening half in his career (prev. 16 pts at IND, 4/5/23). Grimes' five 3-pointers in the first half is the most 3s in a half in his career."

Grimes was the biggest reason Dallas roared out to a 20-point lead in the first quarter, Even if they couldn't sustain that in the second quarter, it was a hot start for the young guard.

Dallas acquired Grimes this offseason from the Detroit Pistons, sending out Tim Hardaway Jr.'s bloated contract and some future second-round picks. After seeing spotty playing time to start the season, including a complete DNP-CD in the first Denver matchup, Grimes has really played well recently.

