Dallas Maverick Sets Personal Record Against Utah Jazz
The Dallas Mavericks took on the Utah Jazz on Saturday night, looking to atone for their loss there a few weeks ago. Dallas has played well since that loss, but coming back and beating the Jazz was a needed hurdle for the team if they could get it done.
With Luka Doncic out for his fifth-straight game with a wrist strain, Quentin Grimes started in his place and had his best half of his career against the Jazz.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic Game Status for Mavericks-Jazz
Per the Mavs' PR team, "Quentin Grimes recorded 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3FG) in the first half tonight against the Jazz for his most points in an opening half in his career (prev. 16 pts at IND, 4/5/23). Grimes' five 3-pointers in the first half is the most 3s in a half in his career."
Grimes was the biggest reason Dallas roared out to a 20-point lead in the first quarter, Even if they couldn't sustain that in the second quarter, it was a hot start for the young guard.
Dallas acquired Grimes this offseason from the Detroit Pistons, sending out Tim Hardaway Jr.'s bloated contract and some future second-round picks. After seeing spotty playing time to start the season, including a complete DNP-CD in the first Denver matchup, Grimes has really played well recently.
READ MORE: Mavericks Bounce Back in Latest NBA Power Rankings
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter