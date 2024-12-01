Luka Doncic Game Status for Mavericks-Jazz
The Dallas Mavericks travel back to Salt Lake City looking to make up for the embarrassing loss they suffered to the Utah Jazz a few weeks ago. They've been missing Luka Doncic for the last four games, as he's missed time with a wrist strain. Dallas has done well, going 3-1 in the games Doncic missed with his wrist injury, but they'd prefer to have him back soon.
For the first time since his wrist injury, Doncic traveled with the team for this road trip, but he was listed as doubtful to play on the injury report coming into the day. He has now been ruled out for the game against Utah.
Mavs coach Jason Kidd said Doncic practiced on Friday and that he looked good in practice but that they'd see how he was feeling on Saturday heading into the game. He'll get another day to rest and could play on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers, as the Mavericks have back-to-back games on the road.
Dallas should be able to beat the Jazz without Doncic and Klay Thompson, who is out for the third straight game with plantar fascia. Granted, we said this last time and Dallas lost to the Jazz 115-113 in embarrassing fashion, falling asleep on the final few possessions of the game.
That loss sparked a team meeting that has helped turn the team around, even without Doncic in the lineup for most of those games. They should be motivated to atone for that mistake in this game.
