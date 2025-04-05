Mavericks guard suffers same injury for fourth time this season against Clippers
The Dallas Mavericks have had a season out of hell this year in more ways than one, but especially with injuries. They've come close to forfeiting games because of injuries, played small forwards at center, and lost two-way players to ineligibility after they hit their limit for games they can play. That injury luck took another hit late Friday night/Saturday morning against the LA Clippers.
With just a few minutes remaining, guard Jaden Hardy rolled his ankle after getting into the paint and passing the ball out, and he'd have to be helped back to the locker room immediately after. Once he went down with the injury, he basically scooted all the way to the sideline while he rolled around in pain. He'd finish the game with 16 points on 5/14 shooting.
This is now the fourth time this SEASON that Hardy has sprained his right ankle, doing it on December 5th against the Washington Wizards, January 17th against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and March 3rd against the Sacramento Kings. Ankle injuries can be finicky, but this is some insanely bad luck.
The Mavericks are now down to one healthy point guard: Spencer Dinwiddie. Kyrie Irving tore his ACL in March, Dante Exum broke his left hand, Brandon Williams is one of the two-way players who ran out of eligibility, and Hardy hurt his ankle again. Williams could be signed to a standard NBA contract, but due to cap constraints, the soonest that can happen is April 10th. The team could really use a ball-handler like Luka Doncic right about now.
